Sony says it has identified ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ leakers

Early last week, major spoilers and leaks of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s highly anticipated The Last Of Us Part II found its way onto the internet. In a statement to gamesindustry.biz, SIE has now confirmed that it has identified the leakers.

Per the statement, Sony said that the leakers were in no way affiliated to SIE, or the game’s developer Naughty Dog, dispelling any earlier rumours of the leaks coming from a disgruntled employee. Sony has declined to comment further on the matter, due to ongoing investigations.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier claims to have learned what happened after speaking to a number of employees at the studio. Taking to Twitter, Schreier reported that major story elements were leaked by hackers who discovered a security vulnerability to access Naughty Dog’s servers.

OK: After talking to two people with direct knowledge of how TLOU2 leaked as well as some Naughty Dog employees, I have a good idea of what happened. Short version: hackers found a security vulnerability in a patch for an older ND game and used it to get access to ND’s servers. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 3, 2020

Days after the leaks surfaced, Sony announced a new release date for The Last of Us Part II. The game will now arrive on June 19, after being delayed indefinitely earlier in April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Last Of Us Part II takes place five years after the events of the first game. Ellie, who is now 19-years-old, will return as the main protagonist whom players will assume control of, as well as Joel, in his mid-50s. The Last Of Us Part II is a PlayStation exclusive.

In other Sony news, the company has also announced a new release date for Ghost Of Tsushima. Slated for a July 17 release, the game will revolve around one of the last samurai, Jin Sakai, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan.

Sucker Punch has released new information on the game, such as the absence of waypoints in the game, forcing players to use physical landmarks and understanding of the game’s many locations to chart their journey.