Sony has teased the ‘God Of War’ sequel, coming next year

As a surprise final announcement during its PS5 showcase, Sony has revealed that a God Of War sequel is in the works.

Little else was revealed for the game outside of the tagline “Ragnarök is Coming,” referencing the latter sections of the first game. The game is being helmed by previous developer Santa Monica Studio and the trailer suggests the sequel will follow the adventures of Kratos and his son, Atreus. No release date was revealed outside of the launch window of 2021.

You can check out the short reveal below:

pic.twitter.com/VvHuaCKgGn — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) September 16, 2020

The sequel for God Of War was one of many announcements during the PS5 showcase, the most notable being Final Fantasy XVI and Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter universe.

Outside of game announcements, the biggest reveal was fans finally getting the pre-order information for both the standard and digital edition of the console. Pre-orders have begun going live and the consoles will release in select territories first before a global release.

Numerous titles were confirmed for launch, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Destruction AllStars.

Despite reports of production troubles, Sony has debunked rumours that the PS5 is facing manufacturing issues. The company originally upped the amount of consoles being made due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to capitalise on the fact that more people around the world are spending more time at home.

