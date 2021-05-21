Sony hint that playable Atreus may be coming to ‘God of War: Ragnarok’

God Of War: Ragnarok may feature a playable Atreus, Sony Interactive Entertainment appear to have suggested in a comparison to The Last Of Us Part II.

The upcoming sequel to God Of War may see Kratos’ son take up the mantle and be a playable character as he himself begins to take a back seat.

Samuel Matthews, the concept artist for Ragnarok, appeared on the God Of War podcast earlier this week and discussed this possibility.

Excited by the prospect of Atreus’ bow and arrow, Matthews elaborated on the potential differences in play between the two God Of War characters. “There’s just so much you could do,” he said. He discussed the potential of splitting the two characters up, allowing players to see the world through the younger character’s eyes.

This discussion follows on from comments made by series director Cory Barlog, who, according to Gaming Bible, has said the relationship between Kratos and Atreus in God Of War: Ragnarok was inspired in part by Joel and Ellie in The Last Of Us Part II.

Although nothing is yet confirmed, many fans felt that Atreus’ arc was set up for a starring role in the new game, with his own distinct fighting style.

The God Of War series received its own adult ABC book last year, emphasising the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus. The book, B Is For Boy, was “an abridged version” of the 2018 game’s story, given the 26-letter limitations of the alphabet.

“My main focus was to try and recreate the same father and son relationship between Kratos and Atreus through their expressions and body language,” illustrator Romina Tempest said.