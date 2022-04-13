NewsGaming News Sony invests £767million in Epic Games to help build the metaverse By Adam Cook 13th April 2022 Sony has invested a further £767million (or $1billion) into Epic Games, in order to build the “future of digital entertainment” and the metaverse. Watch More Ubisoft ends support for ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ but will sell more NFTs in the future eFootball version 1.0 coming on April 14, makes wholesale changes to the game PlayStation’s CEO says the new PlayStation Plus will have “all the big names present” Dr Disrespect says he has a full album in the works Asmongold thinks ‘New World’ will improve and bring players back Indie Studio Funomena is facing closure after workplace abuse allegations