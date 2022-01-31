Sony is buying ‘Destiny 2’ developer Bungie for £2.6 billion

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will be buying Bungie Inc for £2.6 billion.

The acquisition was announced today in a press release (as reported by GamesIndustry.biz). Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment and run by its Board of Directors, chaired by Pete Parsons and Bungie’s current management team.

“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Advertisement

“This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a much wider audience. We understand how vital Bungie’s community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our community is core to PlayStation’s DNA, and our shared passion for the gamer and building the best place to play will now evolve even further.”

“Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogame franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world,” said Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation.

The announcement comes after Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard last week. Previously, Bungie was a first-party studio for Microsoft while releasing the console exclusive Halo games. It then worked with Sony to release Destiny content exclusive to the platform. When Destiny 2 was in development, Bungie joined Activision Blizzard to release the sequel on PC.

In other news, almost half of all physical games sold in the UK last week were Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The recent release is a major departure from the traditional Pokémon formula