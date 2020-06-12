Sony is delivering ‘Astro’s Playroom’ to every PS5 console

Astro’s Playroom is a cutesy platformer coming pre-loaded to every PlayStation 5 console when the system launches.

The announcement was made during Sony‘s PlayStation 5 reveal event, which showcased the game running on the next-gen system.

Inspired by games such as Super Mario, Astro’s Playroom is vibrant 3D platformer set to demonstrate the capabilities of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

Described as a “magical introduction through PS5”, the official PlayStation Youtube explains that in Astro’s Playroom players will “explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller.”

You can watch the full trailer below.

The PlayStation 4 came pre-loaded with The Playroom, a game which required the PlayStation Camera as an attachment. With multiple mini-games The Playroom showcased the innovative uses of the peripheral in interesting ways. Astro’s Playroom sets to do the same with the DualSense controller.

PlayStation’s VR headset also received the same treatment with The Playroom VR and even went further to develop a fully fledged title including the robot mascot titled Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The game was a VR centred platformer and aimed to show the capabilities the headset could achieve.

Astro’s Playroom was one of many games announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal, with huge titles such as a new instalment in the Ratchet & Clank series and a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. The console was also revealed but did not receive a release date or price.