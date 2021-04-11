Sony is hiring for PlayStation mobile development

A recent job posting by Sony seems to imply the publisher is looking to increase its presence in the mobile gaming industry.

The job posting, which was initially spotted by Eurogamer, is advertising for Head of Mobile at PlayStation Studios. Sony wants the new head of its mobile department to: “lead the development and strategy of mobile gaming”.

Sony will task the successful candidate with “adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile”.

The publisher mentions no specific titles within the job posting. However, Sony has a rich library of titles to pull from and could release mobile ports of its biggest titles, including Uncharted, Gran Turismo, God Of War, Ratchet & Clank and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The successful candidate will have to work on a business plan lasting three to five years. Therefore, it will probably be some time before we see any major developments from Sony’s mobile division.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a mobile publishing outlet in the form of PlayStation Mobile Inc. The publisher has launched several games through the platform including Run! Sackboy! Run and Uncharted: Fortune Hunter.

The publisher also launched its PlayLink service through the platform. PlayLink combined smartphone and tablet devices with console games for seamless multiplayer experiences.

Sony itself attempted to enter the mobile gaming space when it released the Xperia Play in 2011. The hybrid device mixed elements of the PlayStation Portable devices with the usability of a mobile phone device.

According to the original God of War’s game developer, David Jaffe, Sony is working on its own equivalent of the Xbox Game Pass Service.

Jaffe doesn’t know the details of what Sony is working, but he said: “I know people at Sony who have told me that they are doing some stuff.”