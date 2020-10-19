Sony is investigating the changes to the PS4 party system

Following the recent PS4 firmware update to 8.00, players have been critical over the new party system, prompting Sony to investigate.

The new changes implemented caused both messaging and the console’s party system to unite under one new feature called Groups. However, many players have voiced concerns since the update has dropped over its convoluted nature.

To join parties now, players can only do so through Groups that they have formed. Removing the feature to simply create open or closed parties has raised concerns across many PS4 owners, which has resulted Sony in responding.

Advertisement

In a tweet, the company alerted fans that it is “looking into your feedback on the recent changes to Parties on PS4”, before later adding that it will “keep you posted”.

You can read the full tweet below:

Hey folks – just wanted to let you know that we’re looking into your feedback on the recent changes to Parties on PS4. Thanks for speaking up – we’ll keep you posted — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 17, 2020

It’s unclear how the company will change the system, or whether it will revert back to its original format. The idea behind the change was to usher in the PS5, and allow users between the next-gen system and PS4 continue to converse smoothly.

The company also received critical backlash from fans from another feature within the update. After the update, owners were greeted with a message which revealed that “voice chats in parties may be recorded and sent to us by other users”. The statement led many to believe that Sony would be recording their conversations on the system going forward.

In a PlayStation Blog following the update, Sony attempted to clear any confusion around the feature. It was said that the new feature “enables gamers to report verbal harassment through a new Voice Chat reporting function”, and “its sole purpose is to help in reporting of inappropriate behaviour”.

Advertisement

Sony has also recently released further details about the upcoming PS5, including the console’s user interface and backwards compatibility capabilities.