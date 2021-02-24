Sony is set to announce new PS4 and PS5 games this week

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to announce a number of new games for its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles later this week.

The announcements are scheduled to take place during the company’s upcoming State Of Play presentation on Thursday (February 25). The broadcast will “serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements”.

Sony will also feature “updates on some of the third-party and indie titles” that were showcased during the company’s The Future Of Gaming presentation in June, during which it unveiled the PS5 for the first time.

It is currently unclear what games will be showcased during this week’s event. Sony has also confirmed that the presentation will take “30 minutes or so” and that “there won’t be PlayStation hardware of business-focused updates”. Instead, the company is “focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead”.

This week’s State Of Play – which will also be the year’s first – is scheduled to air on Thursday (February 25) at 2PM PT/11PM BST via Sony’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

In other news, Sony announced yesterday (February 23) that it is working on the “next generation of VR on PlayStation”. The VR headset, which is still being developed, will feature better resolution, a wider field of view, and improved tracking and input.

The new console will also do away with the multiple wire setup of the original PSVR console for a single-cord, improving ease-of-use and simplifying the setup process.

Sony has also confirmed that the VR console will not release this year as “there’s still a lot of development underway for the new VR system.”