Sony is working on 10 live service games including a new Bungie IP

Sony has revealed that they have 10 live service games planned in their most recent earnings call, and a new Bungie IP might be one of them.

In the call, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki noted that 10 live service games are planned for release by March 2026. No specifics were provided on what these games might be, but it’s likely that the long awaited The Last Of Us multiplayer mode is included among those. Most interestingly is the news that Bungie is working on a “major new IP.”

Again, no details were provided on what form this IP might take. Sony also says that PlayStation Studios will closely be working with Bungie to help launch the 10 live service games that they currently have planned.

Bungie was recently acquired by Sony for £2.6 billion, but their flagship title Destiny 2 will remain multiplatform. The main aim of the acquisition is for Sony to help fund more projects within the world of Destiny 2, as the game will remain multi-platform even once the deal goes through.

And Sony CEO Jim Ryan also recently said that we can “expect more” acquisitions in the future. He said that fans “should absolutely expect more. We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go.”

Sony’s acquisition of Bungie followed the news of Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, the latter might not go through, as the deal is currently being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission.

In other news, Dying Light 2 fans are demanding refunds on pre-orders for the game following the recent news that the game will use anti tamper DRM technology Denuvo. Fans are unhappy with the news as Denuvo is notorious for slowing down performance, as seen in games like Tomb Raider.