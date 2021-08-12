Sony may offer Crunchyroll in “more expensive” PlayStation Plus package

As Sony‘s acquisition of anime streaming site Crunchyroll wraps up, there are reports that it will be included in a “more expensive” tier of PlayStation Plus in the future.

Earlier in the week (August 9), Sony confirmed that it had completed an acquisition of Crunchyroll for a final price of $1.175billion (£847million). Now, there are suggestions that the company potentially plans to include the anime-streaming service as part of a “more expensive PlayStation Plus offering”, as reported by Eurogamer.

With plans of a higher tier of PlayStation Plus, it’s likely that users who opt for the “more expensive” version will pay more to receive a Crunchyroll subscription alongside existing benefits. As Sony also owns Funimation, it’s possible that this could also be included in the package.

Big news! Crunchyroll will continue its commitment to anime and its fans, now under Sony Funimation Global Group. MORE: https://t.co/lJ0z3nS6sR pic.twitter.com/2WqD1QWKxH — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 9, 2021

Speaking within Sony’s press release on the acquisition, Tony Vinciquerra – Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertianment Inc – mentions that Sony’s “goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible”, and plan to make Crunchyroll available “across any platform…from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV – everywhere”.

Kenichiro Yoshida – Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, discussed why Sony acquired Crunchyroll:

“Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe. The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community.”

As it stands, PlayStation Plus offers users the ability to play games online, as well as a selection of PS4 games available to download, which changes every month. Currently, the free games for August include Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighborville and more.

