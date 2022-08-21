‘Death Stranding”s PC Game Pass release didn’t involve Sony

Sony has stated that it had no involvement in getting Death Stranding on PC Game Pass.

Despite Sony owning the intellectual property of Death Stranding, the company was not involved in the licensing deal with Microsoft for its PC Game Pass service.

In Sony’s statement, a spokesperson outlined the company’s relationship with the deal, stating that “matters relating to the PC release of Death Stranding are managed by Kojima Productions and 505 Games. [Sony] has no involvement in this promotion” (via Push Square).

Advertisement

The version of Death Stranding coming to PC Game Pass is not the Director’s Cut which released on PC in March of this year, with the service only receiving the base game which was first released on PC in 2020.

As Sony owns the intellectual property for the game, it is currently a console-exclusive for the PlayStation group of platforms.

Death Stranding coming to PC Game Pass was teased via some cryptic tweets from the official Game Pass Twitter account before being confirmed by the same account earlier in the week. An image of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges holding a briefcase with a PC Game Pass sticker on it acted as an announcement for the upcoming addition.

The game’s creator and director, Hideo Kojima, had previously announced that Kojima Productions will be working with Xbox Game Studios, rather than PlayStation, to create his next game. Meanwhile, Norman Reedus has previously confirmed that he and Kojima are working on a Death Stranding sequel.

Death Stranding is set to arrive on PC Game Pass on August 23, and not Xbox Game Pass for consoles.

Advertisement

In other news, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has received another character trailer, this time for Scarlet Witch. This follows a very similar video for Doctor Strange last month.