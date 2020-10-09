Sony outlines the full backwards compatibility details for the PS5

After remaining fairly quiet on the topic, Sony has finally released new information in regards to backwards compatibility on the PS5.

In an updated PlayStation Support page, the company answered multiple questions about backwards compatibility, which games are not compatible, and the new enhancements. According to the page, the “overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ games” will be available to play at launch. To play games, players will simply have to input the disc. Digital Edition owners can “transfer digital games and saved data from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using WiFi data transfer,” or through an external hard drive.

It’s also said that select games will benefit from the console’s Game Boost, meaning many will run at a higher and smoother frame rate. Although, it is iterated that “some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles,” and “some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behaviour when played on PS5 consoles”.

In addition, the company also advised players to “try to boot and play your PS4 games on your PS5 console to see if you are happy with the play experience” before attempting to install extra downloadable content for their games.

A list of titles that will not be playable on the PS5 has also been released and consists of:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

The process for upgrading eligible games to the PS5 version has been outlined in a separate PlayStation Support page. For standard console owners, the disc must be inserted. Once done, an upgrade offer will appear on the game’s hub to download the PS5 enhancements and will be ready to play after being downloaded. Digital Edition owners will have to search the game on the PS Store to download the upgrade.

Further backwards compatibility limitations have also been revealed. The SHARE menu will not operate during PS4 games, however, players can still take screenshots and videos using the create button on the DualSense controller. The HD Camera is not compatible with PS4 games; HDR is automatically switched on, however, can be turned off; PS4 tournaments are not supported; In-Game Live from PlayStation is not supported; and the PS4’s Second Screen app or game companion apps are also not compatible.

The PS5 launches on November 12 in the US and select territories, followed by a global launch on November 19.