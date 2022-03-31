Sony-owned studio Firesprite working on a “narrative driven horror” game

Developer Firesprite appears to be working on a horror game in Unreal Engine 5, according to a current job listing.

As noted by VGC, the job listing was spotted by a user on ResetEra. Firesprite is currently looking for a narrative director for what it calls a “AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal [Engine] 5.”

The narrative director will be responsible for maintaining the “structural quality of the story” and the “general quality of writing”, whilst tailoring content to “maximise narrative related gameplay opportunities.”

As of publication it is unclear if this horror game will be part of a larger Sony franchise or a completely original idea.

It was announced in September of last year that UK-based developer Firesprite was being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), which made it the fourteenth studio to join PlayStation Studios.

At the time, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst said that he “couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Firesprite to the PlayStation Studios family,” and that “quite a few members of Firesprite come from SIE’s Studio Liverpool and we’re thrilled to welcome them back.”

Earlier in the year reports suggested that Firesprite was taking over development of the next Twisted Metal title from Lucid Games. Whilst there hasn’t been confirmation from Sony that a Twisted Metal game is in development, the news that a television series based off the games was recently confirmed.

Anthony Mackie and Will Arnett are set to star in the show, while an official synopsis reads: “Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

