Sony has revealed that it will acquire Dutch game designer and porting specialist Nixxes Software.

As confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment head of worldwide studios Hermen Hulst (via Twitter), the technical development team has been around since 1999 but now will join PlayStation‘s ever-growing lineup of studios. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

This purchase is the third made by the Japanese firm in recent days, after announcing the acquisitions of Returnal developer Housemarque as well as the accidental early buy of Bluepoint Games (best known for the Demon Souls remake).

Excited to announce that the talented Dutch studio Nixxes Software will be joining PlayStation Studios. It's a real pleasure to welcome a team with such deep technical expertise and vast experience to the @Playstation family. Huge congrats to everyone @NixxesSoftware! — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) July 1, 2021

Nixxes Software’s previous titles ported to different platforms include Marvel’s Avengers, Deus EX: Mankind and the modern Tomb Raider trilogy.

According to the official Nixxes website, the company will “focus on delivering the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”

