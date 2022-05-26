Sony plans to release two new live service games by March 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment president, Jim Ryan, revealed during a business meeting today (May 26) that the company has plans to release three live service games by the end of the fiscal year.

The report comes from VGC, with one of the three titles being this year’s MLB The Show 2022, the latest release in the annual MLB The Show baseball franchise. The other two are yet to be announced, but when asked if a new Destiny release from Bungie was one of the titles, Ryan stated, “Destiny is not included in the three games slated for [fiscal year 2022].” The fiscal year ends March 2023.

This is following the announcement earlier this year that Sony had a total of 10 new live service titles planned to release by March 2026, with one of them including a new IP from Bungie. It was also recently reported that Firesprite would be taking over the development of a new live service installment in the dormant Twisted Metal franchise, taking over the reins from Destruction AllStars developed Lucid Games.

One of these titles could be the new iteration of The Last of Us Factions, which has been splintered off into its own standalone project. Another may be a potential new multiplayer title from Horizon Forbidden West developer, Guerilla Games. Sony will also be partnering with Firewalk for a new AAA multiplayer title, and will also be publishing the debut release from Deviation Games.

The push towards live service games has diversified Sony’s first-party line-up, which has been synonymous with blockbuster single-player games in recent years. In Jim Ryan’s words, live service titles have been described as “games with no end”, with Sony planning to release three in the fiscal year of 2023, four the following fiscal year, and another two in 2025’s fiscal year.

