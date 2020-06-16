Sony promises PS5 will feature a “100 per cent overhaul of the PS4 UI”

Sony’s VP of UX design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, has confirmed that the PlayStation 5’s software interface will be a “very interesting evolution of the OS”.

Last week, Sony finally unveiled the PlayStation 5 console, with a slew of breathtaking games announced for the upcoming next-gen console. Gamers were also given a glimpse of the platform’s user interface (UI). Now, MacLaurin has confirmed that the upcoming console will have an entirely different UI from its predecessor.

MacLaurin responded to a series of questions about the PS5’s UI on LinkedIn, which have since been deleted. Video game forum Resetera captured a handful of the exchanges, in which MacLaurin said that the upcoming UI is “a little more pragmative, but a 100 per cent overhaul of PS4 UI and [features] some very different new concepts”.

“As it’s UI, it’s practical first, but it’s a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface,” MacLaurin explained. He also added that the new PS5 OS will be “more subtle than flashy, but no pixel is untouched”.

MacLaurin went on to confirm that the console will feature customisable hardware “in ways previous gens weren’t”. When asked if a black version of the PS5 will be available, he teases “maybe”. It’s worth noting that Sony’s The Future Of Gaming announcement trailer had featured a PS5 DualSense controller in black.

Gamers should expect the UI reveal in the coming months, as MachLaurin says in response to another comment: ”You’ll see our stuff soon”.

A firm release date for the PlayStation 5 has not been announced, but is expected to arrive during the holiday season later this year.