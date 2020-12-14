Sony reportedly refunding players unhappy with ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Sony has reportedly begun issuing full refunds to PS4 players who are unhappy with Cyberpunk 2077’s performance on the console.

Reddit user NotBen recently shared their experience with refunding Cyberpunk 2077 through Sony. The user noted that they had “played well over 10 hours”, despite Sony’s two-hour gameplay limit for refunds.

He also shared that he had “already removed the game from my PS4, deleted the saved data and just [dealt] with customer service in a calm professional manner”, and included a screenshot of the refund transaction.

Advertisement

NotBen later edited the post to note that other users have since confirmed that they have received refunds for the game. The user also claimed that the rep they spoke to said that Sony would be “issuing a business complaint to [Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED] about the issues”, and that he “wasn’t the first one to call in [that day] about refunds”.

Other users have since chimed in the thread, with confirmation of their own refunds. One shared that he was able to successfully attain a refund from Steam, despite having played over 8 hours of the game. Another confirmed that Microsoft had issued them a refund of the game after playing for “almost 2 hours” and was surprised at how hassle-free the exchange was.

The reports of refunds began surfacing on Saturday, 12 December, just a day after CD Projekt RED announced that it had recouped all of its development and marketing expenditure on the game, based on pre-orders alone.

Cyberpunk 2077, which released globally on December 10, has received mixed reception from players due to the amount of bugs. Users have also called out the developer for the game’s poor resolution and performance on lower end PCs, as well as PS4 and Xbox One consoles.