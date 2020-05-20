Sony reportedly planning to reveal “compelling” PS5 game lineup soon

Sony is reportedly planning to reveal to the public a list of games for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console soon.

Per VGC, the announcement took place during a corporate strategy meeting. Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed that “games for the PS5 […] are being made by both first- and third-party developers and we plan to introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon”. A confirmed date for this reveal was not announced.

Yoshida also spoke of the immersive experiences that can be expected from the upcoming console: “The launch of PlayStation 5, scheduled for the holiday season of this calendar year, will deliver even more immersive experiences on a game console. Higher speed, enhanced sensory perceptions generated by its revolutionary controller, and sound delivered in 3D audio will combine to realise truly next-generation console game experiences unlike anything before.”

Also announced during the strategy meeting was PlayStation Now’s subscription numbers. The cloud-based game streaming service now has reportedly over 2.2million paid subscribers.

PlayStation Now has more than doubled its subscription count from this time last year when Sony reported that over 1million people had subscribed. The increase in paid PlayStation Now subscribers comes seven months after Sony announced it was slashing its prices, with subscriptions now costing USD$9.99 a month or $59.99 for one year. It previously cost $19.99 a month or $99.99 annually.

The company announced late last week that “development is progressing with the launch of [the PlayStation 5] scheduled for the 2020 holiday season,” despite challenges faced with “the testing process and the qualification of production lines” due to restrictions on international travel and current work-from-home arrangements.