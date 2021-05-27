Sony reveals huge rise in female gamers since PlayStation 1 days

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed that there has been a massive rise in female gamers since the days of the PlayStation 1.

According to a recent investor relations day, presented by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, it was confirmed in a Game & Network Services Segment that 41 per cent of PS4 and PS5 console owners are female.

The segment shares that there has been a “growing female interest in PlayStation gaming” indicating that during the time of the PS1, 18 per cent of female gamers owned the console.

Also mentioned in the segment include details about the best launch lineup for the PlayStation 5, with Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demons Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure making the top three.

Key PS4 titles, playable on the PS5 through backwards compatibility, indicate games such as The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and God of War were the most popular.

The segment further indicates that the PS4 remains the key driver of the PlayStation store revenue, with 30 per cent of purchases coming from the PS5 in 2021.

Additionally, during the investor’s presentation, it was confirmed that Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, is coming to PC. The previous PlayStation exclusive title was listed as one of the games that will be ported to PC, much like Days Gone which launched on PC in late April.

Elsewhere, Horizon Forbidden West gameplay is set to be revealed at Sony’s next State of Play.