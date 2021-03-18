Sony reveals new details for the PS5 VR controller

Sony has revealed new details as well as a first look at the next-generation PlayStation VR controller for the PS5.

In a brand new PlayStation blog post, the company provided new details about the new controller for the recently announced VR for PS5, saying that it will “build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller”.

They revealed that the design of the next-gen VR controller is a unique “orb” shape, which allows the player to hold naturally while also playing freely.

In terms of features, the new VR controller will have key similarities to the PS5 DualSense. Both left and right controllers will have adaptive triggers which will add tension when buttons are pressed.

The new controller will also have haptic feedback optimized for its form, allowing the player to feel the impact of each sensation within a game, such as traversing over certain environments or experiencing different audio.

The VR controller can detect fingers without any pressing in the areas where the player will place their thumb, index, or middle fingers, allowing more natural gestures during gameplay.

The VR controller is also tracked by the new VR headset, which has yet to be revealed, through a tracking ring across the bottom of the controller.

For layout, the left controller contains a “grip” and Create button. The right controller contains another “grip” and Options button. It’s explained that the “grip” button will be used to grab and pick up in-game objects, as just one example.

Sony also said that the controller will “be in the hands of the development community soon” and there’s “so much more to share about the next-generation of VR on PS5”.