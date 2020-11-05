Sony says all PS5 launch day orders “will be online-only this year”

Sony has confirmed that there will be no PS5 stock in-store on the console’s launch day.

The company announced the news in a PlayStation Blog post which addressed that the only place to find a PS5 console on launch day will be online retailers. It added that anyone who has already arranged for an in-store pick-up “should still be able to do so at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols.”

Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the company said it felt that keeping all orders online was the best way to “keep gamers, retailers, and staff safe”. It later iterated that consumers should not “plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase” and for everyone to “be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

Advertisement

No confirmation has been made as to whether stores will receive stock after the launch dates.

The initial wave of PS5 pre-orders was a messy affair and resulted in the company coming forward and apologising for the way it handled things. Originally, it was said that pre-orders would not go up at a moments notice, however, after the PS5 launch details were revealed, retailers quickly took to opening up their orders.

Sony also recently stated that there has been a “very considerable” demand for the console. According to the company, the first 12 hours of pre-orders matched that of the first 12 weeks of the PS4’s lifespan.