Sony says buying a PS5 for Christmas is going to be easier this year

Sony has shared that it expects to have more PS5 consoles available for buyers later this year, thanks to a “significant improvement” in supply issues that have plagued the tech world.

In Sony’s latest financial earnings report, published on July 29, the company shared that it will be “increasing the supply of PS5 hardware” in the second half of the year (via Kotaku).

“At this point in time, we have made no change to our 18million unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware in FY22,” shared the earnings report. “But since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season.”

PS5s – along with Xbox Series X|S consoles and other tech hardware – have been in short supply in recent years, meaning it’s been difficult for buyers to get their hands on a current-gen console without carefully following retailer’s stock updates or paying extra to get one from a scalper.

The shortages have been caused by a global semiconductor shortage, which was exacerbated by an increased market for gaming brought on by COVID lockdowns. Last month, shortages in stock meant that console sales in Europe plummeted by 21 per cent.

On the PS5’s first birthday, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan apologised to fans who were struggling to buy the console, citing “historic demand”.

“We understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers,” shared Ryan, who added that Sony is “laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible.”

In other gaming news, Blizzard has shared that the price of some costly skins mentioned in an Overwatch 2 survey were “randomised”, and are not final.