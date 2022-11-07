Sony says ‘Final Fantasy 16’ will be a “PS5 exclusive for 6 months”

Final Fantasy 16 will reportedly launch as a six-month exclusive title for the PS5, according to an advert from Sony.

In a new advert for Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controllers (via VGC), a disclaimer under footage of Final Fantasy 16 claims that the game will be a “PS5 exclusive for six months.”

Though developer Square Enix is yet to confirm which platforms Final Fantasy 16 will be available on at launch, Sony’s marketing suggests that it will be released as a PS5 exclusive before potentially coming to PC or Xbox platforms.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the studio’s latest Final Fantasy release, launched exclusively for the PS4 in 2020. In 2021 the game was re-launched on PS5, and arrived on PC just six months later.

The marketing video also reiterated that Final Fantasy 16 is “anticipated” to launch in summer 2023, which follows main director Hiroshi Takai stating the game is “95 per cent” complete as of last week.

“We’ve forbidden anyone to add new code in case new bugs appear,” added Takai, who also confirmed that the game’s release date will be confirmed before the end of 2022.

However, Final Fantasy 16 recently came under fire over director Naoki Yoshida’s comments on diversity in the game.

Last week, Yoshida defended a lack of diversity in Final Fantasy 16 by arguing that “the story we are telling is fantasy, yes, but it is also rooted in reality.”

Because of this, Yoshida claims that Final Fantasy 16‘s medieval Europe-inspired setting limited the game’s diversity.

“Due to the underlying geographical, technological, and geopolitical constraints of this setting, Valisthea was never going to realistically be as diverse as say a modern-day Earth or even Final Fantasy 14 (which) has an entire planet’s worth of nations, races, and cultures at its disposal,” explained Yoshida.

In October, Square Enix shared a video detailing Valisthea’s politics and factions.

