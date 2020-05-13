Sony says PlayStation 5 on track for 2020 holiday despite COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many plans in the gaming world, from the cancellation of E3 2020 to the delay of The Last Of Us Part II, but Sony says that the virus has not delayed plans for the PlayStation 5 to launch this holiday season.

In a new earnings report that was released today (May 13), the company stated that “development is progressing with the launch of [the PlayStation 5] scheduled for the 2020 holiday season”. This is despite challenges with “the testing process and the qualification of production lines” due to restrictions on international travel and current work-from-home arrangements.

Additionally, no “major problems” have arisen on the software side for both Sony’s own first-party studios and its partners’ studios at time of the report’s release.

However, Sony did confirm that the coronavirus has impacted production on the PlayStation 4. Issues have cropped up with the “component supply chain”, but the company stated that “demand in the short-term is being addressed with current inventory and sales are trending well”.

Sony’s statement regarding the PS5 is in line with a previous report from Bloomberg that the company was still on track for a 2020 holiday release despite COVID-19. The report also stated that the number of console units available at launch would be limited at launch due to its cost.

On May 8, Bungie confirmed that its free-to-play online multiplayer FPS, Destiny 2, will be released on both the PlayStation 5 as well as its forthcoming competitor, the Xbox Series X.

Other games which have been announced for the PS5 include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Call Of Duty: Warzone and Horizon: Zero Dawn 2. Check out the full list at NME’s guide to the PlayStation 5.