Sony shares a first look at the PSVR2 headset

Sony has revealed the first official look at its PSVR2 headset, alongside the Sense controllers.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, senior vice president of PlayStation‘s platform experience, Hideaki Nishino, revealed the new design for the next-generation VR headset with an updated look at the Sense controllers that will arrive alongside it.

Several new images were shared that show the PSVR2 which have a similar shape as the controllers. “The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely,” Nishino said.

The senior vice president also explained that the headset was created to “not only become an attractive part of your living room decor, but will also keep you immersed in your game world, to the point where you almost forget you are using a headset or controller.”

He mentioned that the team paid close attention to the ergonomics of the headset and conducted testing to ensure comfort for a variety of head sizes. It also has an adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face.

The PSVR2, which is slimmer in design and weighs less, also features a lens adjustment dial and a built-in motor for headset feedback. There’s an integrated vent design as well, to which Yujin Morisawa, senior art director at SIE, said is his favourite part of the design.

“When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow,” Morisawa said. “Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games.”

Additionally, just like the PlayStation 5, the design team added thousands of PlayStation symbols to the front and back bands of the PSVR2 headset.

Sony has also confirmed previously that the PSVR2 will include 4K HDR, enhanced tracking such as inside-out camera tracking, and sensor technology. It’s unconfirmed when the next-generation PSVR will launch, but Sony said more details will arrive soon.

