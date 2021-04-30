Sony State Of Play debuts ‘Ratchet And Clank’ footage and more

Sony’s latest State Of Play presentation allowed fans to see gameplay footage of some of their upcoming PS4 and PS5 games.

State Of Play was broadcast live on Twitch on April 29, allowing Sony to exhibit some of their upcoming and upgraded games for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart gameplay was shown for the first time, in a 16 minute video that introduced a new character, Rivet.

Advertisement

Rivet is described as “a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension” and will be starring alongside the well-known characters from the Ratchet And Clank series in Rift Apart. The Insomniac creative team released a Playstation blog post giving the character a little more background. “Rivet is a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, where organic life is hunted by the evil Emperor Nefarious.”

Describing the trailer and gameplay footage, Marcus Smith, creative director wrote, “You saw brand-new locations like Nefarious City, and alternate-dimension twists on old favorites like Sargasso and Torren IV along with a sneak-peak at some new weapons and gameplay mechanics.”

State Of Play also showed footage from next-gen optimised versions of Subnautica: Below Zero and Among Us, both of which are coming to the platforms soon. The last presentation was in February, and gave us an insight into ten new games for the PS5 console including Returnal and Deathloop.

In a review of Returnal for NME by Tom Regan, the game was given five stars. Described as “giving a proper next-gen experience”, the review went on to say that “this wonderfully weird release sticks out less like a sore thumb and more like a defiant middle finger.”