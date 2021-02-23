Sony’s iconic ‘Twisted Metal’ series is being adapted into a TV show

Sony is reportedly adapting its Twisted Metal franchise into a TV series.

According to Variety, the series will be live-action, and has been described as an action comedy. Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are set to executive produce the series, while Cobra Kai’s Michael Jonathan Smith has been named as writer.

Actor Will Arnett is also slated to executive produce the show via his production company, Electric Avenue. Per Variety, Arnett – who has voiced iconic characters such as Batman in the LEGO movies, and the titular character in BoJack Horseman – may also provide the voice for Needles Kane, the killer clown who drives the series’ iconic Sweet Tooth ice cream truck. However, an unnamed source close to the topic has suggested that no deal with Arnett has been reached, nor has one been discussed.

While details surrounding the show – such as a distributor, cast, or a release date – have yet to be announced, an official description has been shared via Variety: “The show is about a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland”.

The description continues: “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown named who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck, whom fans of the game will know as Sweet Tooth”.

The Twisted Metal franchise is one of Sony’s oldest IPs, dating back to 1995, on the original PlayStation console. While its latest entry – Twisted Metal – was released in 2012, the franchise has always maintained its cult status. The franchise is best known for its deranged vehicular combat and gritty visuals.

Twisted Metal is the latest of Sony’s games to be adapted into film or TV. It was announced last week that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been cast as Joel and Ellie respectively for HBO’s The Last Of Us adaptation.

Naughty Dog’s Uncharted has also been adapted into a film starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. The action-adventure film is scheduled to release in February 2022.