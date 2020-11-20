Sony is undecided on whether it will continue its PlayStation Plus Collection.

One of the biggest perks PlayStation 5 owners at launch is the new PlayStation Plus Collection, which operates as a bite sized version of Xbox Game Pass. The feature offers a wealth of first and third-party titles from the PS4’s lifespan for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers.

In a recent interview with GQ, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan was asked whether the collection is a one-off, or whether the company has any plans to continue the service going forward at present.

“Well, we’re going to wait and see how the world receives the Plus Collection,” Ryan said in response. “You know, which games are played how much they’re played before we make any decisions about that. We think it’s potentially going to be a great user acquisition tool. Arguably if you never had a PS4 and you choose to buy a PS5 you basically get a PS4, right?”

Ryan has also recently been spotted talking about Xbox Game Pass and how the company may be working on its own version of the service. When asked, Ryan responded by saying that “there is actually news to come, but just not today”.

Originally, Ryan stated that a service such as Xbox Game Pass “doesn’t make any sense”, however, Sony’s attitude towards game subscription services appears to be slowly changing, following recent comments and the invention of the PlayStation Plus collection.

The PS5 is now available worldwide, however, certain pre-orders are failing to appear on time or are reportedly being replaced by other items, such as cat food and rice.