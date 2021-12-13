Sony unveils new PlayStation 5 console covers and DualSense colours

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will be getting new console covers and DualSense colours next year.

Today (December 13) the company unveiled several new PS5 console plates and DualSense controller variants that will be available for players to buy soon.

The newest colours include Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, adding to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controller. The new colours will launch globally starting in January 2022.

A galaxy-inspired palette comes to PS5 🌌 Introducing new PS5 console covers, available starting January 2022 in select regions. Full details: https://t.co/3rFWN4gJMu pic.twitter.com/VJrlbQnMAN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

Advertisement

To match, PS5 console covers will also be released in the same colours alongside a Midnight Black cover. The PS5 console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, as well as the PS5 Digital Edition. However, both the DualSense controller and covers will be sold separately.

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022, while the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will launch sometime in the first half of 2022. Sony has yet to confirm official launch dates for both DualSense controllers and covers, along with the prices.

However, as spotted by Nibel on Twitter, the PlayStation cover prices on the PlayStation Direct website indicate that both the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red plates will cost $54.99 (around £42) and are available for pre-order now. In addition, the same website seems to indicate the purple, pink, and blue DualSense controllers will cost $74.99 (£56).

Elsewhere, Sony has acquired support studio Valkyrie Entertainment. Valkyrie Entertainment is best known for having supported development on titles such as Halo Infinite, God of War as well as the upcoming sequel, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

Advertisement

In other news, the latest Phasmophobia update is now live and introduces a collection of new items and a new mimicking ghost.