Sony will give gamers ample notice before PS5 pre-orders go live

Sony has shared an update on the pre-order process for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console, reassuring gamers that the pre-orders will not drop without any prior notice.

PlayStation global head of marketing Ed Lempel announced the news over the weekend during an interview with video game journalist Geoff Keighley. Keighley asked Lempel when gamers can expect to pre-order the next-gen console after rumours of its release date and pricing made its way onto the internet last week.

Lempel then put the rumours to rest, saying: “No, definitely not now. We don’t know what happened there, we have nothing to do with it. I think it’s safe to say: we will let you know when pre-order will happen. It’s not going to happen within minutes notice.”

Check out the clip below.

When will #ps5 pre-orders start? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says they will give gamers plenty of advance notice. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ga08j8IvWD — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 17, 2020

“We’re going to at some point let you know when you can pre-order a PlayStation 5, so please don’t feel like you have to run out and go line up anywhere,” he added. Sony’s confirmation of a notice period before pre-orders go live follows Keighley’s hands-on showcase of the PS5 DualSense controller.

Rumours of pre-orders began last week after Amazon’s page for the console went live. It was later confirmed that the page, and its pricing and release date information were just placeholder data. The page initially listed November 20 as the console’s release date. The date has since been removed.

It was reported last week that Sony is doubling the number of PS5 units being produced for launch. The increase in units is being made to meet the increased demand for gaming caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sony had initially planned to only produce a “limited” number of units, roughly five to six million by the end of March 2021.