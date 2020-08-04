Sony will reportedly announce more PlayStation 5 news this month

A PlayStation official has reportedly confirmed that Sony will reveal more PS5 news later this month (August).

According to a report from Bloomberg, the recently announced PlayStation State Of Play presentation won’t be the only the event the company holds this month, as another stream will supposedly release with PS5 news.

The article reads: “An official at the PlayStation unit, who asked not to be identified because the plan is not yet public, said Sony’s next announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 is tentatively scheduled for this month.”

It’s not been revealed what the announcement could bring, although many fans are attentively waiting for pre-order information containing a price and release date.

Recently, the PlayStation Global Head of Marketing, Ed Lempel, spoke about when people can expect to hear PS5 pre-order news, after rumours circulated that an announcement was imminent.

“No, definitely not now,” Lempel said at the time in regards to the rumours. “We don’t know what happened there, we have nothing to do with it. I think it’s safe to say: we will let you know when pre-order will happen. It’s not going to happen within minutes notice.”

Sony will be hosting another PlayStation event which is confirmed for August 6. To manage viewers expectations, a full outline was provided to manage expectations in advance.

The event will focus on third-party news for PS4 and PlayStation VR, with a few updates on upcoming titles for the PS5, however, there will be no updates on any games helmed by PlayStation Studios. Additionally, there will be no PS5 news, which includes hardware, business and pre-order information.