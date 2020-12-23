Sony working on multiple TV shows and films based on PlayStation games

Sony is reportedly working on multiple TV and film based projects based on its PlayStation games.

According to Media Post, Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Pictures, spoke in an interview with CNBC that the company is working on bringing “three movies and seven TV shows from its PlayStation video-game content”.

Vinciquerra spoke about how the company will be involved more with Sony Corp.’s and other entertainment products, including properties originated from the PlayStation System.

“We have no specific plan yet,” Vinciquerra reportedly confirmed. “But we have a program within the company called One Sony… You’ll be seeing a lot more integration of Sony companies together.”

The news comes after Warner Bros. revealed its slate of 2021 films, including blockbusters such as The Matrix and Dune, would be hitting HBO Max at no additional charge, the day and date they also hit theatres in the US.

While Sony is said to be open on flexibility between cinema to home release windows, Vinciquerra commented how Sony are not looking to “be in the day and date business” in the same way as Warner Bros.

The company already has an Uncharted film currently in production, starring Tom Holland as protagonist, Nathan Drake. An adaptation for The Last Of Us is also in the works and has been confirmed to be arriving on HBO in 2021.

Amazon also confirmed earlier this year it would be bringing the Fallout series to life with its own TV adaptation of the franchise.