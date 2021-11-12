Sony’s Jim Ryan addresses PS5 stock shortages as console turns one

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan has commented on the ongoing stock shortages of the PlayStation 5, addressing the “historic demand” that has meant many would-be customers still can’t actually buy the much-sought console.

In a blog post celebrating the PS5’s first birthday, Ryan thanked “everyone in the community for your patience”, adding that “we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers.”

“Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it’s something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority,” Ryan added. “Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges.

Unfortunately, the supply drought is likely to continue, with news yesterday (November 11) that Sony has revised its production outlook downward. It now expects to make one million fewer consoles – 15million, down from 16million – for the fiscal year to March 2022.

Shortages aside, it’s been a great first year for the PS5. As Ryan highlights in his birthday blog, the last twelve months have seen the launch of key titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Deathloop, and the acquisition of several studios.

In total, Ryan says “PS5 gamers have collectively played more than 4.6billion hours of gameplay on PS5 and broadcast more than 26million hours of content.”

The PS5’s second year is already looking promising, with the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West on their way – but the biggest problem Sony may face is the continuing struggle of getting enough consoles into players’ hands.

