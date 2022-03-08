Sony’s next State Of Play broadcast airs tomorrow

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the next State Of Play broadcast will air tomorrow, March 9.

Announced in a new Twitter post, Sony said that the fans can tune in at 10 PM GMT / 2 PM PT / 11 PM CET for a 20-minute presentation focusing on PS4 and PS5 “first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers.”

In a more detailed PlayStation blog post, Sony said it will also show a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.

Although fans are already speculating on the announcements, Sony did add that “There will be no updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast.”

As for Japanese publishers that could make an appearance, it’s entirely possible that fans could get a new look at Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy 16. In December, the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida announced that the title’s development was delayed “by almost half a year”.

Yoshida stated that although the team is behind on development, “I am happy to announce the current plan is to conduct our next big reveal in spring 2022 as we seek to build excitement leading up to the game’s eventual release.”

Additionally, it’s possible that PlayStation fans can expect something in regards to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel. In January, the game’s original director Yoshinori Kitase stated during the 25th-anniversary event held for the original Final Fantasy 7 that new details will be revealed this year.

“We are hard at work on Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that. In addition, with regards to the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake [part two]… there will be more information… this year if we can,” Kitase said.

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 is currently broken on Steam for some players.