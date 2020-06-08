Sony’s postponed PlayStation 5 reveal event has new date leaked

Sony‘s previously postponed PlayStation 5 event is reportedly due to be showcased on June 11, 9pm (BST) according to a new Twitch advertisement.

Twitch’s advertisement was spotted by Twitter user ZhugeEX and revealed that the event is confirmed to have a new date.

You can see the full tweet below:

This is what the ad looks like. pic.twitter.com/D19AzzT2aK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020

Advertisement

The event was originally intended for June 4, but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. In the company’s original statement, it announced the delay of the show as it did not feel “now was the right time for celebration.”

It went on to say that “for now, we [PlayStation] want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

You can read the full statement below:

PlayStation 5’s ‘The Future of Gaming’ reveal event is set to give players an insight into the games lineup for the upcoming console.

Advertisement

In an official blog post, the company stated that “the games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” before adding that “studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

The digital showcase is set to run for a little over an hour with a heavy emphasis on the games coming to the next generation. “This is part of our series of PS5 updates” the company said, before concluding “we will still have much to share with you.”