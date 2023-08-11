‘South Park’ is getting a co-op game

Question Games is developing a South Park co-op game, which will bring the characters of the titular town into the third dimension.

READ MORE: Frankie Ward is an esports icon

Coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch in 2024, South Park: Snow Day! will see up to four players wreak havoc during their time off school, while also trying to prevent the end of the world. Check it out the clip below:

https://youtu.be/yEv35KH-DXQ

Advertisement

“Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day!” read the press release. “Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.”

THQ Nordic teased the release of the new South Park game after the end of its Digital Showcase in 2022. The publisher stated that there were 26 unannounced titles that weren’t revealed in that year’s summer presentation. However, that number was then scribbled out.

South Park Digital Studios’ logo, featuring minimalist colour blocks of the characters Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny, appeared with an audio clip of Randy Marsh saying “Hot, hot, hot, hot!”

Afterwards, that scribbled out “26” became “25”, but nothing was shared about what the new South Park game would be until today (August 11).

South Park: Snow Day! has a high bar to clear compared to The Stick Of Truth and The Fractured but Whole. Obsidian Entertainment‘s game was lauded as one of the most faithful video game adaptations ever developed.

The Fractured but Whole was also a success, in spite of first week sales being slightly lower than The Stick Of Truth, and it was nominated for the Best Role Playing Game award at The Game Awards 2017.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Keith David said he was “honoured” to be portraying Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, following the death of Lance Reddick.