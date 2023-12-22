‘South Park: Snow Day’ confirms early 2024 release date

THQ Nordic has confirmed the release date for South Park: Snow Day via a new trailer.

South Park: Snow Day was first teased back in 2022 and properly announced during the 2023 THQ showcase.

The co-op multiplayer will see players take charge of a team of new kids who must join in the battle between Stan, Kyle and Cartman. A press release describes it as a “quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school [after a] blizzard of epic proportions” covers the town.

Advertisement

Players will also be able to take part in both melee and ranged combat, with each character fully customisable using “iconic cosmetics, from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls” alongside a variety of special abilities.

A new trailer from THQ Nordic confirms that South Park: Snow Day will be released March 26 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders are now live, with the base game costing £25 while a deluxe edition featuring an extra game mode, more weapon types and cosmetics is available for £40. A physical edition of South Park: Snow Day comes with a snow globe, talking toilet paper holder and a beanie and will set players back £190 (via Eurogamer).

South Park: Snow Day is the first console South Park game to be released since 2017’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which was developed by Ubisoft San Francisco.

In other news, It’s been revealed that Rockstar Games was hacked by a teenager using an Amazon Firestick, a hotel TV and a mobile phone.

Advertisement

Last September, 90 clips from Grand Theft Auto 6 were leaked online, with the 18-year-old hacker and member of “digital bandit” member Lapsus$ now sentenced to an “indefinite hospital order” after a 6 week trial.