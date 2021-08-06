‘South Park’ to get new “3D video game” from Matt Stone and Trey Parker

Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of South Park, are making a new game set in the world of the animation series.

Details on what kind of game it will be are thin, and there is also no confirmed developer or publisher. However, the news was revealed in a Bloomberg report yesterday (August 5), which indicated that it would be a “3D video game”.

This was just one of many new ventures mentioned in passing in the report that Stone and Parker are investing in, which also include “a documentary series” and “a weed company”.

Advertisement

Those investments come courtesy of a $900million deal the creators have signed with ViacomCBS, which means that South Park has been renewed through to season 30, with 14 films also on the way.

As Stone and Parker will be financing this game themselves, it should mean they will be more heavily involved in the development than in previous releases.

Since South Park first aired in 1997, there have been video games based on the series, beginning a game with the same title, a 3D first-person shooter.

Most games were reviewed negatively until 2014’s South Park: The Stick Of Truth, which Stone and Parker wrote. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, it was a turn-based role-playing game that lampooned different tropes from the genre while replicating the show’s aesthetic.

Its 2017 direct sequel South Park: The Fractured But Whole was developed and published by Ubisoft, while Parker also served as a co-director. While it continued the role-playing formula, it swapped the fantasy elements for superheroes while redesigning battles to a tactical gridded system.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a new Guardians Of The Galaxy trailer introduces Lady Hellbender while also giving another look at the game’s choice system during dialogue.