Space MMO ‘EVE Online’ can now be played natively on a Mac

Long-running hard sci-fi MMO EVE Online is now available to play on Mac computers, with developer CCP Games releasing a dedicated client for the game.

The Icelandic developer says the Mac version of EVE Online is tailored to Apple’s powerful M1 chip and utilises its Metal graphic processing framework. CCP claims this results in “improved graphic fidelity, lower memory use, and CPU optimisation for a smooth gameplay experience.”

At a more mechanical level, EVE Online has also been optimised for player interactions on a Mac, with the native Mac client boasting keyboard and mouse shortcuts tailored to Apple’s hardware and layouts.

EVE Online itself offers a mix of space exploration, trading, and combat, set millennia into the future, where humanity has reached an expanse of space known as New Eden. The game’s universe is notable for scale, with more than 7000 star systems to explore, and a variety of professions for players to pursue, from astrominer to space pirate.

The game is also unique for being extremely player-led, with the political and corporate structures of the universe determined almost entirely by community actions – including vast wars that rage for months of real time.

“Bringing EVE Online to Mac has been a core goal for us at CCP Games,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director, via statement. “We’ve worked diligently to improve the game and have collaborated closely with our community to ensure we’re providing the best possible experience to an even wider audience.”

“With the power of Apple’s M1 chip, Mac users can seamlessly fly into New Eden and enjoy the full EVE Online experience the way it is meant to be played – with great performance and graphics,” added Fonnbogason. “We can’t wait to welcome a new generation of Mac users to EVE Online.”

EVE Online first launched in 2003, abandoning its subscription model for a free-to-play service with limited features in 2016. However, CCP also offers an ‘Omega‘ service that unlocks more abilities and the freedom to pilot all spaceships in-game.

The new Mac client is available now, and both free and Omega versions of the game are available to players on either PC or Apple machines.

