‘Spec Ops: The Line’ dev and Nine Inch Nails guitarist open new games studio

Spec Ops: The Line creative director and designer Cory Davis and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck have announced the creation of a new games studio, Eyes Out.

As reported in gamesindustry.biz, the Los Angeles-based studio is working on its debut game, which is being described as a “single-player immersive cosmic horror game with strong environmental storytelling elements”.

Davis worked at Yager Development from 2008 to 2012, as the lead designer and creative lead for Spec Ops: The Line. Set in a post-catastrophe Dubai, the third-person cover shooter took inspiration from Joseph Conrad’s novella Heart Of Darkness and the film Apocalypse Now, which has garnered a cult following despite being a commercial failure at the time.

Finck has been part of industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, and their longest serving touring musician since 1994, with a hiatus in between 2001 and 2008, where he also played with Guns N’ Roses.

The guitarist has also had experience in games before, having contributed to the soundtrack of sci-fi thriller Observation and survival horror game Noct, currently in early access.

A horror game is an apt choice for the pair, as Davis’ most recent release was PSVR horror title Here They Lie, which he also composed the music for.

Speaking to gamesindustry.biz, Davis said: “When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music.”

“We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin’s vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It’s such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together.”

Earlier this year, Tencent acquired a majority stake in Yager, who is currently working on first-person shooter The Cycle.

