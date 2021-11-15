Special Effect launches tenth eye-tracking title ‘Gazey Golf’

The gaming charity Special Effect has launched its tenth game using Eye Gaze, a technology allowing players to use eye-tracking controls.

The new game is called Gazey Golf and is available on eyegazegames.com (thanks Eurogamer). The game is played in a browser and uses eye-tracking for input. The game is a 36-hole mini golf challenge that can be played solo or in multiplayer. The game was funded in a charity drive and is available for free.

Players aim their shot by using on-screen buttons or by looking to the sides of their screen. The game can be played with a traditional mouse and keyboard, with accessibility switches, or an assistive mouse.

Special Effect is a UK based charity that provides access to games, consoles and modded accessories to anyone with disabilities. The support they offer allows players to enjoy games they may otherwise be unable to. More information about the charity is available on their website.

When speaking to Eurogamer, Special Effect projects manager Bill Donegan said, “We’re so grateful to our friends at The Yogscast and the amazing Jingle Jam community for their incredible generosity in supporting the development of this latest addition to our growing library of Eye Gaze games!”

He continued, “Adding Gazey Golf to the site enables us to offer players a game that, whilst challenging, aims to be an enjoyable and relaxing experience, unrestricted by controls or gameplay. Through this, we hope players of a wide range of ages and interests can experience the competition, fun and social interaction games can offer.”

