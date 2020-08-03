Spider-Man could be a PlayStation 4 exclusive character in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

PlayStation 4 users could be getting an exclusive playable character in Square Enix’s upcoming Marvel’s Avengers.

According to a now-removed retail listing from online retailer Base.com, a description for the superhero game claims that Spider-Man will be available “exclusively on PS4.” An archived version of the original post can be found here.

While Spidey’s appearance in the game has not been confirmed by Square Enix, Sony or Crystal Dynamics, his existence in the game’s universe has been alluded to, with the a reporter from the Daily Bugle featured in recent gameplay footage.

Advertisement

Spider-Man’s inclusion in the game as a PlayStation exclusive would also seem to corroborate with Square Enix’s previous statements that “those playing on PlayStation 4 will have an exclusive surprise that we think players are going to love”.

Square Enix is also seemingly doubling down on its partnership with Sony, as it was revealed last week that three beta tests for the game will be available exclusively for PS4 players who have pre-ordered the game, despite the title being released on the Xbox One as well.

The first of these betas will run from August 7 until August 9. A pre-load for the beta will be available on August 6.

The possible addition of Spider-Man follows Square Enix’s announcement that the game will receive regular post-launch updates at no additional cost. The first post-launch update will include Hawkeye as a playable character, complete with his own story missions, skill tree and abilities.

Marvel’s Avengers is set for a September 4 release on PS4, Xbox One and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are expected to be released following the consoles’ launch.