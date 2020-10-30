‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ will feature the ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ suit

Insomniac Games have unveiled a new suit for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales based on the animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

News of the new suit was announced via the developer’s Twitter page, which also stated it would be available as an early unlock for players who pre-order either the PS4 or PS5 version of the game. Insomniac Games also confirmed that players who do not pre-order the game will also be able to unlock the suit in-game.

The suit – which was featured in the critically acclaimed film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – retains the same visual style. It also runs at a lower frame rate to the rest of the game, giving the same animated style of the film. The developer’s community director, James Stevenson, confirmed on Twitter that the feature is a suit mod that can be turned off.

Check out the new suit in action below:

The suit you've all been asking about is here, and you unlock it early with a pre-order for PS5 or PS4. Watch the trailer! #MilesMoralesPS5 #MilesMoralesPS4 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/dBQUhpPpYn — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 30, 2020

Numerous other suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morale have also been revealed. A recent promotional image provided a detailed look at both the Crimson Cowl and T.R.A.C.K. suit.

An adorable sidekick in the form of Miles’ cat was also revealed. The feline companion comes packed with its own Spider-Man suit, and has been shown to be used in combat finishers for the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on November 12 for both the PS4 and PS5. Players will be able to swap their PS4 save date to the PS5 version, along with a free upgrade to the next-gen version. Owners of the Ultimate Edition will not be able to upgrade Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and will instead have to purchase the title again.