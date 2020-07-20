‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ will have optional performance options on PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on the PlayStation 5 later this year and will have a host of performance options available.

Developer Insomniac Games shared details on some of the modes available via its Twitter page. Players will be have the ability to enable a 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps) on the PS5.

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020

It’s unclear what other modes will be available if the 4K/60fps performance is entirely optional. However, the initial reveal trailer displayed the game in 30fps, suggesting that the game can be played in this setting.

Owners of the PS4 Pro who possess a 4K television will be used to having the decision to adjust specific options, with the console being able to support either a higher resolution or favour the frame rate on certain games.

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man has been an example of the PS5’s power previously. Last year (2019), a behind-closed-doors tech demonstration for the PS5 showcased the loading times in Spider-Man across both generations of console. The PS4 version set a loading time of 8.10 seconds, while the PS5 counterpart boasted 0.83 seconds.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to be a standalone experience for the PS5. The game will follow a similar vein to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, in which it was a smaller experience than its predecessor, but enough to warrant full game.

The story will follow the events of the first game and put players in the shoes of Miles Morales as he comes to terms with his new found web-slinging abilities. No confirmed release date has been announced, however the initial trailer stated “Holiday 2020”.

Sony recently delivered a look at what box art for PS5 games will look like, using Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a template. The design is reminiscent of the PS4 design work, but will utilise the white colour scheme more prominently across the case.