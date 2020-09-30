‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ will allow transfer of save files from PS4 to PS5

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will allow players to transfer save files from the PS4 to PS5.

The developer revealed the feature on Twitter, in response to a fan’s question if they would be required to start from scratch when making the switch from the PS4 to the PS5. “[You] will be able to transfer your save to PS5. We’ll share details closer to launch,” replied Insomniac Games.

Check out the tweet below.

Hi there, you will be able to transfer your save to PS5. We'll share details closer to launch — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2020

This means that players of the PS4 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be able to transfer their saved games to the PS5 when they switch to the upcoming console. ON the other hand, the next-gen remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which will be bundled together with the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, will not allow players to use their saved games from the PS4 version. not including a cross-save feature.

Current-gen Marvel’s Spider-Man owners will also not be able to upgrade the game to the PS5 remaster for free. The remaster is set to feature improvements such as faster load times and ray tracing, as well as a brand-new trophy list.

Pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 are live right now!https://t.co/RWtGuXsBQf pic.twitter.com/A18hBHCHSn — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2020

Insomniac has also revealed the pre-order bonuses that will come with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. They bonuses include two exclusive suits – a white T.R.A.C.K. suit and a to-be-revealed second outfit – along with early access to the Gravity Well gadget, and three extra skill points.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to launch for PS4 and PS5 on November 12. Pre-orders are available now.