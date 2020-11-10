Insomniac Games has announced that players will be able to transfer save data from the PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man to the upcoming PS5 remaster after all.

The game developer shared the news on Twitter, where it confirmed that the file ability to transfer save files will be added through a future update, which is expected to arrive around Thanksgiving later this month. It also confirms that three new suits, which are come with the remaster, will also be introduced into the PS4 version in the same update.

Insomniac Games had originally announced in September that save data would not carry over from the PS4 to the PS5 remaster, and was met with resistance from players. The remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to be released on November 12, alongside the launch of the PS5, but will only be available though the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

We have heard you – in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

The developer has also released a new launch trailer for Miles Morales, which contains new cutscene footage, as well as mild spoilers for the game. The two-minute long trailer reintroduces players to Prowler, who was previously confirmed to be a villain in the upcoming game.

Prowler is seen warning Miles to lay low, not trust anybody and to keep his mask on.. The trailer also includes familiar Miles Morales story beats, which deal with finding his own identity and coming into his own as Spider-Man.

Over the weekend, the developer revealed new information about the accessibility options in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac Games detailed the features with an extensive thread on Twitter.

The developer’s community director James Steveson also recently warned fans to be vigilant of spoilers, ahead of the game’s release later this week. He said that of the game might already have made it into the hands of some players, despite its official November 12 release date.