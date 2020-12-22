‘Spider-Man Remastered’ may be getting a standalone release

There are rumours that Insomniac Games’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be getting a standalone release, since an advert appeared for the title appeared on the official PlayStation web store.

Posters on ResetEra discovered the listing on the store for the PlayStation 5 for £44.99 ($39.99), but as of yet no one has been able to successfully download the game. One user on ResetEra tried, and the Game of the Year edition of the standard version of the game was added to their basket.

Currently, people who have purchased Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 are able to buy the remastered version of the original for a reduced price, so it is not clear yet whether this store listing is a mistake or simply pre-empting a listing that allows customers to buy the title as a stand alone in the future.

Spider-Man Remastered adds a variety of features explicitly for the PlayStation 5, including fast loading, 4k/60fps, ray tracing, and haptic feedback via the DualSense controller. A recent update has also added support for ray-tracing in the game’s 60fps performance mode.

Outside of the technical changes, the remastered version of the game notably changed some of character models, including the model for Peter Parker, which was a point of contention amongst some fans.

Originally based on John Bubniak, Insomniac Games recast Parker with Ben Jordan, in order to “get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture”

The game’s standalone follow up, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was reviewed earlier in the year by NME’s Jordan Oloman, who praised the game’s performance on the PlayStation5.

Commenting on the fidelity, he said “Ray tracing is cool and all, but switch into performance mode for that 4K resolution and 60fps fluidity, and you will never look back.”