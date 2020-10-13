‘Spider-verse’-inspired suit teased for ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Insomniac Games has previewed a new suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales that draws inspiration from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

The developer teased the Spider-Verse-inspired suit on Instagram, alongside snippets an article from the in-game newspaper, The Daily Bugle. The final page of the post is a brief clip of Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse suit – complete with hoodie and baggy shorts – alongside a cameo from Peter Parker.

Check out the full post below.

Advertisement

The article also notes that in the game, Morales has already made an appearance as the city’s second Spider-Man, despite his inexperience. “When Spidey’s partner first descended, the new Wall-Crawler’s webs were messy, his one-liners were cheesy and his swinging wasn’t that graceful. Since then, he’s been seen training on rooftops and in alleys all across town with his mentor,” it reads.

The post also features a screenshot that features Parker’s guiding and checking in on Morales throughout the game via a holographic device. It is currently unclear if both Spider-Men will get to team up in the upcoming game.

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

Insomniac Games also recently revealed on Twitter that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gone gold for both the PS4 and PS5, which means the game is now ready to be printed for mass distribution ahead of its release next month. The tweet also features a gif that gives gamers a look at the different suits in the upcoming game.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to release on November 12 on PS4. It will also launch on November 12 on PS5 in select regions, before a global release on November 19. Pre-orders are available here.