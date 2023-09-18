Spiritbox unveils custom Nintendo Switch controller for ‘Eternal Blue’ anniversary

Spiritbox has revealed their own custom Nintendo Switch controller that will be “available this holiday season”, themed on their debut album ‘Eternal Blue’.

The metal band celebrated two years since ‘Eternal Blue’ in a post to X (previously Twitter) and the response from fans on the custom controller has been one of delight and surprise. Check it out below:

Today feels like a fun day to let you see a project we have been working on with @Hyperkin that will be available this holiday season. #nintendoswitch pic.twitter.com/5hkhyukEnS — Spiritbox (@spiritboxband) September 17, 2023

Both the controller and the carrying case mimic the swirling ink artwork on the album. The case itself features the symbol for the alternative cover of physical editions of the album as well as the symbols for the songs ‘Sun Killer’, ‘Silk The Strings’, ‘Constance’ and ‘Holy Roller’ in white.

Being a limited edition release in collaboration with Hyperkin, it’s not known how many of these have been made nor what they will be priced at when they hit the shelves. The case will fit all versions of the Nintendo Switch, including the OLED, and the controller is compatible with PC, Mac and Android devices too.

Spiritbox’s next EP is ‘The Fear Of Fear’, expected to be released on November 3. With six tracks, fans have already heard a snippet of what is on their way with ‘The Void’ and ‘Jaded’, with ‘Cellar Door’, ‘Too Close/Too Late’, ‘Angel Eyes’ and ‘Ultraviolet’ comprising the rest of the EP.

In July, NME interviewed Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante on the journey she’s been on with the band as well as her influences on her live performances.

” I can’t help but love that,” she said of the feeling of immersion in the event. “It’s just so satisfying to have that connection with a bunch of people that probably, most of them don’t know who you are, and don’t know your music, but they can still have fun watching you and interact with you.”

